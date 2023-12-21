How ugly loss to Georgia incited latest round of Ole Miss football transfer portal dominance

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin sat inside Samford Stadium in November with no costly referee decisions to lament, no decisive moments to analyze and no choice but to acknowledge the reality of the moment.

Ole Miss football had taken such a comprehensive thrashing from then-unbeaten Georgia that it not only blocked any remaining path to the College Football Playoff, it made it crystal clear that the Rebels and their coach didn't have the pieces to warrant inclusion in that discussion in the first place.

Especially on defense, where Ole Miss allowed 611 yards and 52 points, it was obvious that the Bulldogs rostered a certain quality of athlete the Rebels didn't have access to. Kiffin said after the game that the path to competing against the likes of Georgia was changing that through recruiting. And the modern college football landscape has allowed Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding to achieve that with shocking speed – overshadowing the more traditional roster-building efforts that the early signing period highlights.

The Rebels have already secured 10 transfer commitments. Eight of them play defense, and all of those eight players have starting experience at the Power Five level. Five of those eight came directly from SEC peers.

Kiffin's headliners are pass rushers. Florida's Princely Umanmielen and Tennessee's Tyler Baron combined for 13 sacks in 2023. Mississippi State's Decamerion Richardson led the conference's cornerbacks in tackles. The list goes on.

"This really started in Athens, Georgia," Kiffin said Wednesday. "I think you guys sensed my disappointment after that game in the way that I coached, but just some other things, and (I) said 'Hey, we're going to do everything in our power to change the way that we look as a team, but especially defensively.' We might not be very good, but we're going to look a lot better in our uniforms. A lot of that was signing players that were already significant players in the SEC."

Ole Miss' defense improved greatly in its first season under Golding. Some might argue that it had a better regular season than the high-flying offense that Kiffin has depended on since his arrival in Oxford.

But there is little debate that, speaking in terms of raw athleticism, the Rebels don't match up with the programs at the top level of the SEC. Kiffin said early this season that the only player on the Ole Miss roster that Alabama truly wanted was Suntarine Perkins, a five-star freshman.

In building next year's group, the Rebels have scoffed at the assumption that they would look in the margins for talent that could help bridge the athleticism gap, as college football's traditional hierarchy might dictate. They are shopping in the name-brand section of the store for the pieces Kiffin hopes will make nights like the one he endured in Athens unrepeatable.

"I kind of joke with you guys sometimes, warmups (didn't) look very good that night," Kiffin said. "That's nothing against our players and how hard they play. A lot of that is just size. That's not a secret. We have not been a very big team. Especially defensively, we're a very short team. So, I love our players. I love how hard they play. But length matters at times. That's why the draft is drafted the way it is."

The 21 players Ole Miss had signed to its 2024 class as of Wednesday might leave significant impacts. Statistically, they're more likely to leave Ole Miss. Among the 43 players in Kiffin's first two signing classes at Ole Miss, 31 have either left or are currently in the transfer portal.

It's not a reality of the modern college football landscape that Kiffin likes, but it's one that shapes his approach. In shopping for the short term, he hopes he's making a strong percentage play.

"We definitely have improved overall with significant players on offense," Kiffin said, "but really on defense, with players who I think can compete at a high level to give you a chance to be an elite defense in the SEC."

