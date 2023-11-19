It was ugly. Jared Goff was erratic. But when it mattered most, Detroit Lions delivered

This Detroit Lions win was absolutely nuts.

It was so wild, so surprising, so unbelievable, that you have to understand how it went down. How the Lions came from behind in the most amazing, surprising way, pulling out a 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Let’s start with the low moment.

Because to understand this rollercoaster, to understand the highs that came at the end – this amazing high, that ended with Aidan Hutchinson kicking the ball in the stands – you have to understand how low it got.

And that starts with Jared Goff.

He’s at the center of this story. All the bad, all the good, all the toughness and resolve. All the never-give-upness.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

It all started in the first half when Goff came off the field visibly upset.

He tossed his helmet at the bench and sat down. He had just thrown his second first-half interception against the Bears, which was completely uncharacteristic of him. He hadn’t thrown more than one interception in a game all season.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds walked by and tapped him on the shoulder as if to say: Don’t worry. We have faith in you. Keep slinging it.

Then, Jahmyr Gibbs did the same, tapping him on the shoulder.

Somebody handed Goff a baseball cap and a tablet, and he started staring at it intently.

If I had to guess, he was reviewing the interception, trying to figure out what was going wrong. He had attempted a short pass over the middle intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones, but it was intercepted by Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bears had a 7-0 lead and all the momentum.

But three plays later, the Lions defense picked him up. Cam Sutton forced a fumble and it was recovered by Alex Anzalone.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches action against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Goff seemed to leap off the bench.

Nodding his head.

He whipped off his baseball cap and put on his helmet.

He threw a couple of warmups on the sidelines, as the Bears tended to an injured player.

Then, he went to work. Goff engineered an eight-play, 34-yard touchdown drive.

But he wasn’t done.

Goff was just getting started.

He ended the first half with another fantastic 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Amon-Ra St. Brown lined up in the backfield, shifted to the slot and simply ran straight down the field. When he turned around, the ball was there. He went down to his knees and caught it.

Simply uncoverable.

Goff threw it about 12 inches off the ground, a place where only St. Brown could catch it.

It showed the connection they have. The trust they have.

And the line gave him time.

The Lions had a 14-10 halftime lead.

Despite those interceptions.

Which was pretty amazing.

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards celebrates an interception against Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Bad to worse

It’s hard to win a game when you throw two interceptions.

It’s darn near impossible when you keep turning it over.

And it went from bad to worse for the Lions. Craig Reynolds coughed up the ball on a kickoff return – after his legs were basically cut out from under him – and the Bears recovered on the Lions 40.

Three plays later, Justin Fields threw a 39-yard touchdown to DJ Moore.

Once again, the Lions were losing, 20-14.

Once again, they needed Goff to be perfect.

To lead another scoring drive.

And once again, he couldn’t do it.

He threw his third interception, a ball that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fluttered into the air and was intercepted by Edmunds.

Goff shook his head and unbuckled his helmet, jogging toward the bench.

He took off his helmet, put on his cap and somebody handed him a table. It was becoming all too familiar. It was his first three-interception game since 2019 when he was playing for the Rams.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on the turf after being tackled vs. the Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

This wasn’t like the game in Baltimore where the Ravens simply crushed the Lions.

This felt more like the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when they turned the ball over three times and lost.

The Lions were beating themselves.

Goff had been playing at such a high level, making such fantastic decisions, that this was not just surprising but out of character for him.

Everybody has a bad game. And this was a whopper.

But still, you looked at that scoreboard and they still had a chance.

That was the amazing part.

The Lions had four turnovers and Chicago only had a 26-14 lead.

Then, Goff went to work – again. He kept slinging it and threw a 32-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams, starting to climb out of that hole, 26-21.

Suddenly, they still had a chance.

One stop. That’s all they needed.

There were less than 3 minutes to play, and that defense got that stop.

Chicago run. Timeout.

Chicago run. Timeout.

Long pass. Incomplete.

Yes, they still had a chance. Do you believe?

The Lions took over on their own 27 – 2:33 to play.

And then, well, it was pure magic.

Goff refused to lose. This team refused to lose.

They started marching downfield, mixing runs with passes.

Refusing to give up.

Refusing to lose.

And when Montgomery plunged into the end zone, the Lions had the lead.

And then the defense sealed it with a safety.

What an amazing game.

It was a game of toughness and resolve.

A game when that defense made just enough plays.

A game they were not supposed to win. But they did.

So who cares?

This was magical and fun.

A pure lesson in never-give-upness.

A game when Goff shook off his own mistakes and refused to give up -- this is what a leader looks like. This is what a leader acts like.

