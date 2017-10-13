It was ugly, it was improbable, but somehow the Cubs won the NLDS

Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis stood on the Nationals Park mound completely exhausted. While he earned some experience in September, the concept of multi-inning outings had become foreign to David. He wasn’t a starter anymore.

The last couple of outs had been a struggle. At 27 pitches, he was already laboring. Only seven times during the regular season did Davis exceed that total. He still had one more inning to go. The ninth loomed, as did an inevitable showdown with Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper.

With his tank on empty, Davis gutted through 17 more pitches, sitting down the top of the Nationals order, including a nasty game-winning 3-2 slider to strike out Harper that he conjured up his last ounce of strength to unleash.

A season-high seven outs and 44 pitches later, Davis improbably sent the Cubs back to the National League Championship Series for the third consecutive season. It wasn’t exactly pretty, it wasn’t conventional and it certainly wasn’t timid — but it got the job done.

The same can be said of the entire series for the Cubs. For about 95 percent of the National League Division Series, Chicago looked completely overmatched.

With the season on the line, the Cubs fell behind early. It took the Nationals’ annual colossal postseason meltdown to help them reclaim the lead. With Scherzer on the mound in relief, the Cubs managed two two-out singles, followed by a two-run double to take a one-run lead. They then tacked on two more runs, one on a dropped third strike and another on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.