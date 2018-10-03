Ugly celebration reaps dividends for Jets' Crowell

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell is cashing in after he celebrated a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns by simulating wiping his backside with a football.

Crowell is promoting a product called DUDE Wipes, and he and the company posted pictures to their social-media accounts Tuesday showing the fifth-year pro and first-year Jet holding boxes of the product.

Crowell, 25, posted a photo on his Instagram of him holding two packages of the toilet-paper substitute for men.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles criticized Crowell, who received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, after his celebration on Sept. 20 and promised it wouldn't happen again. Crowell explained that his celebration was unplanned and that he didn't mean for his actions to impact his teammates.

After scoring his second touchdown against Cleveland, his former team, Crowell pretended to go to the bathroom in the end zone, using the football as a prop before tossing it into the stands.

The NFL fined Crowell $13,369 for the incident, NFL Network reported. The fine followed something of a league precedent. In 2005, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss was fined $10,000 for pretending to drop his pants and moon the crowd at Lambeau Field.

--Field Level Media