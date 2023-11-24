Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off

Jeanine Edwards
1
The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off

It's the moment so many of us have been waiting for: The UGG Black Friday deals are here. If you're looking to save on new boots or slippers for you or anyone on your holiday shopping list, it's go time. Prices are up to 60% off at the UGG Black Friday sale, and these deals won't last!

Quick Overview

  • Women's Classic Short II Boot

    $126$180
    Save $54
    See at UGG

  • Women's Classic Mini Shearling Logo

    $120$160
    Save $40
    See at UGG

  • Women's Romely Short Buckle

    $105$150
    Save $45
    See at UGG

  • All Gender Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

    $77$110
    Save $33
    See at UGG

  • Women's Fuzz Sugar Slide

    $84$120
    Save $36
    See at UGG

  • Women's Maxi Curly Scuffetta

    $70$100
    Save $30
    See at UGG

  • Women's Loyra UGGfluff Logo Hoodie

    $82$118
    Save $36
    See at UGG

  • Women's Inara Backpack UGGfluff

    $105$150
    Save $45
    See at UGG
See 3 more

Anyone who is a fan of UGG knows the brand's cult-popular footwear, clothing, and accessories rarely go on sale. And that's especially true ahead of the cold weather season. That's exactly why you shouldn't wait to shop the UGG Black Friday sale while you can. The UGG Black Friday deals are going quickly, so come sizes and colors are already selling out. If you want to take advantage of this once-a-year sale, head to ugg.com ASAP and get shopping.

The Best UGG Black Friday Deals

UGG

Women's Classic Short II Boot

$126$180Save $54

The Women's Classic Short II Boot is a best-selling style that rarely ever gets marked down, so snag this style on sale while you can!

$126 at UGG
UGG

Women's Classic Mini Shearling Logo

$120$160Save $40

These Classic Mini Shearling Logo boots are a classic you can wear year after year.

$120 at UGG
UGG

Women's Romely Short Buckle

$105$150Save $45

Need cozy black boots to live in this winter? Add these Women's Romely Short Buckle boots to your cart while you can. Almost all sizes are still available.

$105 at UGG
UGG

All Gender Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

$77$110Save $33

How fun are these All Gender Pride Fluff Yeah Slides? Shoppers give them a near-perfect rating, so they're a no-brainer to buy on sale.

$77 at UGG
UGG

Women's Fuzz Sugar Slide

$84$120Save $36

Shoppers love these Fuzz Sugar Slides, so they're likely to sell out. Be quick and order yours before they're gone.

$84 at UGG
UGG

Women's Maxi Curly Scuffetta

$70$100Save $30

Want UGGs in a fun color? Grab these Maxi Curly Scuffetta in pretty pale purple.

$70 at UGG
UGG

Women's Loyra UGGfluff Logo Hoodie

$82$118Save $36

You'll feel like a living teddy bear in this extra cozy Loyra UGGfluff Logo Hoodie.

$82 at UGG
UGG

Women's Inara Backpack UGGfluff

$105$150Save $45

If you love all things shearling, then you need this Inara Backpack UGGfluff in your collection.

$105 at UGG

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you liked this story, check out gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

More from In The Know:

The post The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off appeared first on In The Know.