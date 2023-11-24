We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Why you can trust us

The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off

In The Know by Yahoo

The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off

It's the moment so many of us have been waiting for: The UGG Black Friday deals are here. If you're looking to save on new boots or slippers for you or anyone on your holiday shopping list, it's go time. Prices are up to 60% off at the UGG Black Friday sale, and these deals won't last!

Anyone who is a fan of UGG knows the brand's cult-popular footwear, clothing, and accessories rarely go on sale. And that's especially true ahead of the cold weather season. That's exactly why you shouldn't wait to shop the UGG Black Friday sale while you can. The UGG Black Friday deals are going quickly, so come sizes and colors are already selling out. If you want to take advantage of this once-a-year sale, head to ugg.com ASAP and get shopping.

The Best UGG Black Friday Deals

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you liked this story, check out gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

More from In The Know:

The post The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off appeared first on In The Know.