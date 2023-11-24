The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off
It's the moment so many of us have been waiting for: The UGG Black Friday deals are here. If you're looking to save on new boots or slippers for you or anyone on your holiday shopping list, it's go time. Prices are up to 60% off at the UGG Black Friday sale, and these deals won't last!
Women's Classic Short II Boot$126$180Save $54
Women's Classic Mini Shearling Logo$120$160Save $40
Women's Romely Short Buckle$105$150Save $45
All Gender Pride Fluff Yeah Slide$77$110Save $33
Women's Fuzz Sugar Slide$84$120Save $36
Women's Maxi Curly Scuffetta$70$100Save $30
Women's Loyra UGGfluff Logo Hoodie$82$118Save $36
Women's Inara Backpack UGGfluff$105$150Save $45
Anyone who is a fan of UGG knows the brand's cult-popular footwear, clothing, and accessories rarely go on sale. And that's especially true ahead of the cold weather season. That's exactly why you shouldn't wait to shop the UGG Black Friday sale while you can. The UGG Black Friday deals are going quickly, so come sizes and colors are already selling out. If you want to take advantage of this once-a-year sale, head to ugg.com ASAP and get shopping.
The Best UGG Black Friday Deals
The Women's Classic Short II Boot is a best-selling style that rarely ever gets marked down, so snag this style on sale while you can!
These Classic Mini Shearling Logo boots are a classic you can wear year after year.
Need cozy black boots to live in this winter? Add these Women's Romely Short Buckle boots to your cart while you can. Almost all sizes are still available.
How fun are these All Gender Pride Fluff Yeah Slides? Shoppers give them a near-perfect rating, so they're a no-brainer to buy on sale.
Shoppers love these Fuzz Sugar Slides, so they're likely to sell out. Be quick and order yours before they're gone.
Want UGGs in a fun color? Grab these Maxi Curly Scuffetta in pretty pale purple.
You'll feel like a living teddy bear in this extra cozy Loyra UGGfluff Logo Hoodie.
If you love all things shearling, then you need this Inara Backpack UGGfluff in your collection.
