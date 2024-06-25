Ugarte among Man Utd targets

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are interested in Paris St-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguay international among midfield targets being looked at.

The FA Cup winners are likely to need a replacement this summer for Brazil international Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

No formal bids have yet been made for Ugarte and other options are being discussed as United look to extend manager Erik ten Hag's contract.

The French champions are believed to have interest from clubs across Europe, including one other English club, and are holding out for a substantial fee.

However, they are open to selling Ugarte despite signing him ahead of Chelsea in a £51m deal from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Ugarte was a rotation option under manager Luis Enrique as PSG won a league and cup double while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals.