Ugandan Sherican will continue trying to find his place in baseball as a member of 2024 Frederick Keys

Tuesday marks the beginning of the fourth season of unaffiliated life for the Frederick Keys.

They will be in Granville, West Virginia, just across the Monongahela River from Morgantown and West Virginia University, to take on the Black Bears in the 6:35 p.m. season opener and kick off another season in the six-team Major League Baseball Draft League.

The 7 p.m. home opener at Nymeo Field follows a week later on June 11 against the Trenton Thunder.

Tuesday also marks an important next step in the baseball dream of infielder-turned-pitcher Sempa Shawali Sherican, who hails from Gayaza, a small town in southern Uganda.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Sherican grew up playing soccer and cricket. But “in our country, soccer is so competitive. With baseball, if you work hard, there are more opportunities,” the 22-year-old Sherican said.

Through baseball, which he felt compared to cricket in many facets, Sherican earned a scholarship to an Ugandan secondary school, which had some American coaches.

He initially started playing second base. But after watching and admiring the way pitchers threw fastballs and “punched out” hitters, he told the coaches that he wanted to give that a try.

“I had potential for throwing hard. So, I told my coaches and got to know about pitching,” he said.

Through his American coaches, Sherican learned about the MLB Draft League. And the right-hander was good enough to earn this opportunity with the Keys.

“Baseball, it’s gotten me a lot of opportunities with my education, first and foremost,” he said. “But it’s also allowed me to meet new friends, travel to new places. I love it.”

Sherican is the second Ugandan player from Gayaza on the team, along with 20-year-old Dennis Kasumba, who is preparing to begin his second season as a catcher for the Keys.

Kasumba is both a source of comfort and an invaluable resource for Sherican as he acclimates to the team and living in America. The two are living together and sharing experiences.

“Of course, it’s important,” Sherican said. “He is helping me out. He’s making it so I don’t feel out of place.”

Though he has been to the United States previously, Monday morning’s media day at Nymeo Field — during which players did interviews, signed baseballs, posed for pictures prior to a team workout — marked Sherican’s fourth day in the country on this most recent visit.

“It’s an amazing place to be,” he said of America. “The food, everything is nice.”

Sherican and the rest of the Keys have high hopes. The team is coming off a 37-34 season, which was the third-best record in the Draft League last season behind West Virginia (46-27) and Trenton (39-30).

The team will be managed by Jacque Jones, who served as the team’s hitting coach last season.

There are currently 32 players on the roster, some of whom have yet to arrive due to college commitments, including a pair of pitchers from Beijing, Tom Sun and Joe Zhu, and outfielder Royce Clayton Jr., son of the former Major League All-Star shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The biggest thing I have learned from managers that I’ve had is the managers stay out of the way. The game dictates what you do,” said Jones, a 10-year big league outfielder and bronze medalist with Team USA in the 1996 Olympics who has never been a manager on any level prior to this season.

He’s the Keys’ fourth manager in four seasons. A second-round pick out of the University of Southern California in the 1999 draft by the Minnesota Twins, Jones previously served as the hitting coach for Single-A Fort Wayne, Indiana, Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso in the San Diego Padres organization prior to holding the same position with the Keys last season.

He also served as an assistant hitting coach for the Washington Nationals for the 2016 and ‘17 seasons.

“Just stay out of the way,” he said of his new responsibilities with the Keys.