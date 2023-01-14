Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Jackson, a senior, still had a year of eligibility remaining despite arriving in Athens as a member of the class of 2018.

Jackson came up with a clutch catch in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State and will end his college football career as a back-to-back national champion.

What was the best part about Kearis Jackson? He was a reliable receiver, but most importantly, he could be trusted to return punts and kickoff at a high level.

The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver recorded 21 catches for 320 yards and no touchdowns in his final year as a Dawg. Jackson, who was a selfless player, had a career year in 2020. The former four-star recruit finished with a career-high 36 catches for 514 receiving yards and three touchdowns back in 2020.

Jackson announced his decision to enter the draft via Twitter:

List

The 10 biggest blowouts in bowl game history

More Football!

UGA WR declares for 2023 NFL draft UGA offensive line deserves credit for dominant season, CFP performance Georgia football OT Jacob Hood enters NCAA transfer portal Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination Georgia LB Trezmen Marshall enters transfer portal

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire