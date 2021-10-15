UGA vs UK: What Kentucky media is saying about Georgia

It’s No. 1 Georgia (6-0) versus No. 11 Kentucky (6-0) this Saturday afternoon in Athens.

Georgia is coming off of a 34-10 over No. 18 Auburn and Kentucky, a 42-21 win over LSU.

The two SEC East foes have the best defenses in the league so far this season, but both teams are dealing with their own injury problems.

The Wildcats are missing two defensive linemen, and UGA is down even more starters than it was a week ago, as safety Christopher Smith and tackle Jamaree Salyer are questionable for the matchup.

Stetson Bennett is expected to start for the Bulldogs at quarterback, while Penn State transfer Well Levis will lead Kentucky against a dominant Georgia defense.

College Gameday and SEC Nation are in the Classic City for what should be an SEC classic.

Here’s what the Wildcats media is saying about UGA ahead of the top-15 matchup.

UGA - UK Predictions

By Jeff Drummond, Cats Illustrated

“This is probably the best measuring stick we’ll ever see for the Big Blue Wall. Nobody in college football plays defense like Georgia this season. The Bulldogs may have the best front seven in the nation, and they allow only 2.2 yards per rushing attempt. The Cats pride themselves on being able to run the ball against anyone, anywhere — and their star tailback, Chris Rodriguez leads the SEC in rushing — so it’s going to be really interesting to see who holds the upper hand early in this game. Expect both teams to come out looking to make a statement in the trenches. If UK has any chance of pulling the upset against the No. 1 Dawgs, I think it has to be a “rock fight” type of game with methodical, ball-control football by the Cats.”

Stoops' 'run to the roar' is perfect battle cry vs. Georgia

By Darrell Bird, Cats Pause

“All in all, it’s a fun time when you’re the home team. But now, it’s Kentucky’s turn to endure the wrath with a road trip Saturday to Georgia. Moreover, both College Game Day and SEC Nation will be in town to help hype the battle for first place in the SEC East….On top of that, Georgia coach Kirby Smart implored Dawgs fans ahead of a big game with undefeated Arkansas on Oct. 2. Fans rocked Samford Stadium and Georgia blitzed Arkansas 37-0…Given that, one can only imagine the anticipation now as Georgia is the newly anointed No. 1 team in America and facing No. 11 Kentucky for first place in a battle of two 6-0 teams.”

How many five-stars will Georgia football play on defense against Kentucky?

By John Clay, Lexington Herald Leader

“When No. 11 Kentucky travels to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, will the Bulldogs be putting 100 five-star football players on the field? Not quite. But Georgia’s outstanding defense — “Their defense is playing at a ridiculous level,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said this week — boasts more than its fair share of blue-chip recruits.”

