UGA vs. South Carolina football series history

The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks have lengthy, historic football rivalry dating back to 1894. However, the SEC East rivalry will no longer be played annually in 2024 thanks to SEC expansion.

In fact, the two teams aren’t scheduled to play each other next year. The last time Georgia and South Carolina did not play each other was in 1991. The Dawgs and Gamecocks have met a total of 75 times in their history.

The rivalry hit its peak from the early 2000s to the mid 2010s. Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier knows how to make Georgia fans’ blood boil. Spurrier made it known that he loved playing Georgia early in the season because the Bulldogs would have a few players suspended. Most years, the Dawgs and Gamecocks do play each other early in the season.

On Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET, South Carolina will travel play at Georgia for the 76th game in rivalry history. Let’s look back at some of notable games and records in rivalry between Georgia and South Carolina.

2022: Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

No. 1 Georgia moved to 3-0 last season after a dominant 48-7 win over South Carolina. The game was the Bulldogs’ SEC opener and first true road test.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers had an incredible day, racking up five catches for 121 yards and three total touchdowns.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 118 yards and two interceptions.

2021: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated South Carolina in 2021. Georgia started JT Daniels both in 2020 and 2021 against the Gamecocks.

Georgia built up a 40-6 lead at the end of the third quarter. Zamir White, Adonai Mitchell, James Cook (two), and Jermaine Burton all scored touchdowns for Georgia. Jordan Davis recorded a safety. Nolan Smith had eight total tackles for the Georgia defense.

South Carolina started Zeb Noland, but he quickly went down with an injury. Luke Doty threw for 153 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in relief of Noland.

2020: Georgia 45, South Carolina 16

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY

In Nov. 2020, the Georgia Bulldogs blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina. Opt outs weakened South Carolina’s roster for the contest.

Georgia’s defense held South Carolina to just 83 yards on the ground and 273 total yards. Kirby Smart went with a run heavy approach, only throwing the ball 16 times in the game. The Dawgs’ running backs showed up, combining for 351 yards on the ground. JT Daniels connected on a few deep passes, but was not asked to do a lot.

2019: South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has won 20 straight home games since South Carolina pulled off a shocking double overtime upset in 2019. Current Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp helped South Carolina get the upset win.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw several interceptions as the Dawgs lost their lone regular season game of 2019.

Last 10 games: Dawgs in control

S Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is 8-2 in its last 10 games against South Carolina. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight contests against the Gamecocks, but South Carolina did pull off a shocking double overtime upset in 2019. Georgia’s last defeat in Columbia came in 2014.

All-time series: UGA holds big lead

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs hold a 54-19-2 series edge over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The two teams have met every season since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992.

[lawrence-related id=92005]

Georgia fans will miss the annual rivalry with South Carolina.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire