UGA vs Missouri football series history

The Georgia Bulldogs have the all-time series edge over SEC East foe Missouri. Georgia and Missouri have been building up their rivalry over the years after the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.

Can Missouri make the 2021 game against Georgia interesting? UGA usually plays well against the Tigers, especially under Kirby Smart.

All-time series edge: Dawgs on top

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine and UGA will look to defeat Mizzou again in 2021. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are 9-1 all-time against the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers joined the SEC in 2012 and have played Georgia nine times since joining the conference. Georgia is currently on a seven game win streak over the Tigers. The Bulldogs have shut out the Tigers three times.

2020's game: Dawgs win 49-14

The Georgia Bulldogs won at Missouri 49-14 last season. UGA entered the game ranked No. 9. Missouri was ranked No. 25. JT Daniels connected with George Pickens for a pair of touchdowns. Eric Stokes intercepted a pass for the Georgia defense.

Zamir White ran for a big day. UGA totaled 615 yards of offense. Can the Dawgs approach that figure in 2021?

Tigers frustrate Dawgs in 2013 win

Missouri has one all-time win over Georgia. Fittingly, it was a big win for the Tigers.

Missouri had their best season in the SEC in 2013, when they advanced to the SEC Championship Game. A big reason Mizzou won the SEC East was their 41-26 victory in Athens, Georgia, over Aaron Murray and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Quarterback James Franklin scored a pair of touchdowns for the Tigers. UGA closed a 28-10 deficit to 28-26, but the Dawgs could never take the lead.

George Pickens, UGA defense dominate in 2019

What happened during Missouri’s last trip to Athens? UGA won 27-0 behind a four Rodrigo Blankenship field goals and a big two touchdown game from wide receiver George Pickens.

The Georgia Bulldogs shut out the Missouri Tigers and held them under 200 yards. Missouri’s defense played well, but it failed to force any turnovers.

Can 2021's version of Missouri pull off the upset?

The 4-4 Missouri Tigers have lost a few blow out losses (home against Tennessee and Texas A&M) and a few close games (at Boston College and at Kentucky). For the Tigers to keep the 2021 game close, they must limit their turnovers.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown too many interceptions this season. He has to take care of the football to have a chance against UGA’s stout defense.

Missouri’s defense has been porous, but they still have a fair amount of talent. Their defense will look to stop UGA on third down and force a couple of turnovers to give themselves a better chance at winning.

