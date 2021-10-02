UGA vs Arkansas: Dawgs strike first with game-opening statement drive

It did not take long for Georgia to roll down the field and strike first.

After receiving the opening kickoff and starting from its own 25, Georgia was forceful in its approach to move the rock 75 yards before eventually capping the drive with a 2 yard Zamir White score.

It was a nice blend of passing and run game, and Stetson Bennett looked sharp.

Ladd McConkey continued to impress, catching two balls, including the one to setup a 3rd and 1 from the 2 yard line.

Bennett went 2/3 for 22 yards on the drive, with both going to McConkey. His one incompletion was a drop by Justin Robinson.

Georgia ran it six times.