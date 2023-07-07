UGA Twitter celebrates another elite commit in Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

James Morgan
Class of 2024 four-star defensive line recruit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who is on the verge of being ranked as a five-star recruit, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The four-star defender plays high school football for Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. The Oak Ridge standout is high school teammates with elite linebacker recruit Justin Williams, who is another Georgia football recruiting target.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is Georgia’s commitment No. 24 in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman is Georgia’s fifth commitment along the defensive line.

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 37 recruit in the nation and the No. 10 recruit in Texas. Jonah-Ajonye is the No. 6 defensive line recruit in the nation.

How did Georgia football Twitter respond to Joseph Jonah-Ajonye’s commitment to the Dawgs?

Head coach Kirby Smart

Fan reactions

UGA recruiting staffer Angela Kirkpatrick

Georgia football is not done

UGA recruiter reacts

The No. 1 class gets stronger

More on the way

Georgia has a good chance with a target along the offensive line.

Commitment announcement

More Georgia football recruiting

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

