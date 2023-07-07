UGA Twitter celebrates another elite commit in Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Class of 2024 four-star defensive line recruit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who is on the verge of being ranked as a five-star recruit, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The four-star defender plays high school football for Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. The Oak Ridge standout is high school teammates with elite linebacker recruit Justin Williams, who is another Georgia football recruiting target.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is Georgia’s commitment No. 24 in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman is Georgia’s fifth commitment along the defensive line.

The four-star defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 37 recruit in the nation and the No. 10 recruit in Texas. Jonah-Ajonye is the No. 6 defensive line recruit in the nation.

How did Georgia football Twitter respond to Joseph Jonah-Ajonye’s commitment to the Dawgs?

Head coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 7, 2023

Fan reactions

UGA now has 11 of the top 100 players in the 247 composite rankings and 17 of the top 150. https://t.co/fPfv06uFmC — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) July 7, 2023

BREAKING : 4-STAR DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye commits to UGA.#GoDawgs — UGA United (@UGAUnited) July 7, 2023

UGA recruiting staffer Angela Kirkpatrick

What They Say… Them Dawgs is Hell 🐶#GoDawgs — Angela Kirkpatrick (@angelakirkk) July 7, 2023

Georgia football is not done

If anyone thinks #UGA is done for the week now………… pic.twitter.com/C0kcKRzvgr — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) July 7, 2023

UGA recruiter reacts

The No. 1 class gets stronger

Kirby Smart, his staff, and the UGA recruiting department ain’t playing with y’all! #GoDawgs — Israel Troupe (@troupestar28) July 7, 2023

More on the way

#UGA just added its 3rd 4-star prospect on the last 6 days and it isn’t done… Two decisions coming in the next two days… https://t.co/xpXFpL8qqY — Jake Rowe (@JakeMRowe) July 7, 2023

Georgia has a good chance with a target along the offensive line.

Commitment announcement

First of all I want to Thank God and Thank all the coaches that recruited me and helped me throughout this process. I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to The University of Georgia. 1,000,000% committed🐶‼️‼️‼️ #Godawgs @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/znPLmbomNj — Joseph Jonah-Ajonye 🇳🇬 (@JosephAjonye99) July 7, 2023

