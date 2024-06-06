UGA Student-Athletes Post Record GPA for Spring 2024

ATHENS, Ga. --- Fifteen University of Georgia sports teams earned a semester team grade point average (GPA) of over 3.0 leading to a record 3.24 combined GPA for all UGA student-athletes for the Spring 2024 semester. The UGA men's tennis and women's swimming and diving teams earned the highest GPA among all sports throughout the semester.

The men's tennis team earned a 3.60 GPA, followed by men's cross country with a 3.56, and track and field with a 3.37 for the semester.

In women's sports, the swimming and diving team combined for a 3.65 semester GPA ahead of volleyball (3.635) and cross country (3.634).