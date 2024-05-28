UGA stays put in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the the No. 9 team in the May 27 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll. Georgia fell in the SEC tournament to LSU, but was able to earn the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia will host the Athens Regional, which features Georgia Tech, UNC Wilmington, and Army. If Georgia wins the Athens Regional, then the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to host a super regional.

Georgia baseball manager Wes Johnson is proud of the Bulldogs for earning the No. 7 national seed. The Bulldogs played an outstanding regular season and earned an impressive record in the SEC.

“We beat a Clemson team here that was really good,” said Johsnon. “I go all the way back to Northern Kentucky and how good they were. They won their conference tournament. They are going to give some people some fits. Georgia Tech is in our region. We took two from them.”

Georgia Tech controversially ended a game against Georgia earlier this season when the Bulldogs were on the verge of defeating the Yellow Jackets.

“You keep going through the league, sweep Alabama, sweeping Vanderbilt, sweeping South Carolina at South Carolina, all three of those teams are in the tournament,” continued Johnson. “It is kind of crazy when you hear that Tennessee and (Texas) A&M, they were talking that they are 30-something and three at home. We are one of those three losses.”

The SEC has the top four teams in the country in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. The SEC is baseball’s best conference. Tennessee, who won the SEC Tournament, remains the nation’s No. 1 team.

Georgia baseball’s next game is on May 31 at 1:00 p.m. ET against Army in the Athens Regional.

