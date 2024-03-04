UGA remains unranked in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs remains unranked after starting the baseball season 10-1. UGA received 27 votes in the March 4 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Georgia baseball swept Georgia Tech out the weekend. Star infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon continues to look like one of the best players in the country.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson is off to a strong start in his first season with the Bulldogs. Georgia will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself as the season goes on. The Dawgs face a challenging conference schedule filled with ranked opponents.

The SEC has six of the 10 top teams in the country in LSU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. The SEC is typically baseball’s toughest conference and that appears to be the case in 2024.

Wake Forest remains the No. 1 team in the country. The ACC has a strong conference in baseball with Clemson, Duke, NC State, UNC and Virginia all ranked in the top 15.

Georgia baseball’s next game is against Georgia Southern in SRP Park in Augusta, South Carolina, at 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire