UGA recruiting target moves up commitment date

Georgia football recruiting target and former Colorado Buffaloes commitment Carlton Madden has moved up his commitment date. Madden is projected to commit to the University of Georgia when he makes his decision on Sept. 16 at noon.

The three-star linebacker plays high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Madden is the No. 785 overall prospect in the nation.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker is rated the No. 36 edge rusher and the No. 79 player in Georgia, per the 247Sports composite.

Does Madden want to stay home in Georgia? Madden announced his decision to decommit from the Colorado football program after the Bulldogs started giving him more recruiting attention.

Madden visited Georgia in early June and has checked out a few programs since then.

The three-star outside linebacker has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic and more. He announced his new commitment date of Sept. 16 via his Twitter account:

Change Of Plans , I’m Committing TOMORROWWWW AT 12 PM EST. #Soon — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐫 † (@_CjMadden8) September 15, 2021

Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Colorado are the top contenders to land a commitment from Carlton Madden, who named them as his top five schools in August.

List