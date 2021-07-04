UGA recruiting target Carlton Madden sets commitment date

Georgia football offered a scholarship to former Colorado Buffaloes commitment Carlton Madden in June. Now, Madden is projected to commit to the University of Georgia when he makes his decision on Sept. 18.

The three-star linebacker plays high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker is rated the No. 33 edge rusher and the No. 77 player in Georgia, per the 247Sports composite.

Does Madden want to stay home in Georgia? Madden announced his decision to decommit from the Colorado football program after the Bulldogs started giving him more recruiting attention.

Madden visited Georgia in early June and has checked out a few programs since the start of that month. Here is a look at photos from Madden’s recent visit to Athens:

All Dawgs Stay Home .. Right ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xJbmmmnKU1 — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐫 † (@_CjMadden8) June 28, 2021

The three-star outside linebacker has scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic and more. He announced his commitment date via his Twitter account:

I’ll Be Committing September 18th. — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐫 † (@_CjMadden8) July 3, 2021

