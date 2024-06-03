UGA recruiting target Bo Jackson projected to commit to Big Ten program

Four-star running back recruit Bo Jackson is projected to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jackson is a recruiting target for Georgia football.

Georgia was among Jackson’s previous list of top schools. Jackson would be an excellent addition for Ohio State, who has the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation. Georgia has just the No. 14 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

Bo Jackson plays high school football for Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Jackson is the No. 81 recruit in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. Jackson is the fifth-ranked running back in the country and the fifth-ranked player in Ohio.

Bo Jackson took spring visits to Georgia, Ohio State, Rutgers, Penn State, Alabama, and Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back has over a dozen total scholarship offers.

Jackson is a versatile athlete that plays football, basketball and baseball. As a junior, the Villa Angela-St. Joseph standout accumulated 1,700 yards and 28 total touchdowns. On tape, Jackson shows an outstanding combination of speed and vision, which is why he one of the top running back prospects in the country.

The Bulldogs already have a commitment from a 2025 running back in four-star Bo Walker.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire