UGA’s prestigious hedges to be revitalized before spring game

According to multiple reports, the University of Georgia is gearing up to breathe new life into the iconic hedges of Sanford Stadium this spring.

This beloved UGA football tradition has stood the test of time for over 95 years, but it seems the current hedges are feeling a bit worn out after 31 years. School officials have confirmed that the hedges, which trace their roots back to the very first ones planted in Sanford Stadium, typically last between 20 to 40 years.

To ensure that the hedges continue to thrive for years to come, some improvements are on the horizon. These include a complete replacement of the soil, as well as irrigation and drainage work. The healthy plants will make way for new plants, carefully selected from the same lineage, while the damaged ones will be discarded.

The last time the hedges were moved came in 1996 in preparation for hosting women’s soccer gold-medal match for the Olympics. They were temporarily removed and given to nurseries across the state before being replanted after the event.

The university aims to have this project completed before the much-anticipated G-Day spring game in April. The hedges along with Georgia’s beloved mascot, Uga, are two of the best traditions in college football. Unfortunately, Uga X passed away earlier this week.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire