UGA OL makes Senior Bowl midseason All-American team

Georgia Bulldogs standout center Sedrick Van Pran gave the Georgia offensive line a massive boost when he elected to return for a senior season. Van Pran has helped raise his NFL draft stock in the process.

The senior center has been named to the Senior Bowl’s midseason All-American team. Van Pran is the only Georgia Bulldog to make the team.

Van Pran and the Georgia offensive line helped the Dawgs accumulate over 600 yards of total offense in Georgia’s 51-13 win over Kentucky. Van Pran did briefly exit the Kentucky game with a leg injury before returning.

Sedrick Van Pran has helped ease the quarterback transition for the Georgia offense. Van Pran has played with Carson Beck for years. The duo has a lot of experience practicing together.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck detailed how Van Pran’s veteran presence has helped the Dawgs’ offensive line stay organized against the blitz.

The offensive line picking up the blitz helps me. Big time. Not only that, but the center, Sedrick (Van Pran), — and my study of film and seeing what defenses are going to try and do when they do blitz us, making the right ID as far as mike points and changing protections and all that stuff.

Carson Beck was historically successful against the blitz during the Kentucky game. The offensive line is a big reason behind Beck’s excellent start to the year.

Having Sedrick there to help me with that and then also just studying film. Obviously, the execution of it, picking up the blitz, but that’s a huge credit to our offensive line.

Sedrick Van Pran has started 36 start games for Georgia. The Bulldogs are 35-1 in his starts. Not a bad record for the senior center. Sedrick Van Pran does have another year of eligibility, but it would be surprising to see him return for another season with how well he is playing.

The Senior Bowl is the most well-respected predraft scrimmage. Tons of NFL scouts attend the event. Only seniors are eligible to participate in the Senior Bowl.

The Georgia offensive line had no presnap penalties on the road in a loud environment at Auburn a few weeks ago. Van Pran’s experience was a big reason why Georgia prevailed against Auburn.

Georgia has allowed starting quarterback Carson Beck to be sacked just three times on 196 passing attempts.

