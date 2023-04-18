UGA offers speedy 2025 DB Kelvin Winston

The Georgia Bulldogs and defensive backs coach Fran Brown have offered a scholarship to defensive back Kelvin Kainoa Winston.

Winston is a track standout for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams attended Gonzaga.

Kainoa Winston is an unranked recruit that is a member of the class of 2025. Based on the amount of recruiting interest that the Gonzaga standout is receiving, Winston won’t be unranked for long.

The 2025 defensive back has recent scholarship offers from USC, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Michigan State. The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back runs a very fast 100-meter time. Winston’s recent time of 10.7 seconds would make him one of the fastest players on Georgia’s roster.

Georgia still has commitments form three five-star recruits in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs hold the nation’s best class of 2025.

Winston announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via Twitter:

Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Georgia!! #GoDawgs @FranBrownUGA pic.twitter.com/87gGHQjGNy — Kelvin Kainoa Winston (@KainoaWinston) April 14, 2023

More!

Georgia defender visiting Falcons ahead of draft Georgia's Kenny McIntosh receives NFL player comparison Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff unsure of future in Athens: 'I’m not sure. I guess there’s some praying to do' SEC head coach rankings for 2023 college football season 5-star flips commitment from Georgia to ACC school

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire