UGA legacy, elite RB makes surprising commitment

Elite running back Justice Haynes has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs. Haynes is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the third-ranked recruit in Georgia.

He is the fourth-ranked running back prospect in the class of 2023 and is the No. 50 recruit in the country. Haynes is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.

Justice Haynes, is the son of former Georgia Bulldog running back Verron Haynes, he previously played high school football for Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia. Haynes now plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school football programs in the state.

Verron Haynes is a famous figure in University of Georgia football history for his last-minute receiving touchdown in the Hobnail Boot game, which gave Mark Richt and UGA a huge win over sixth-ranked Tennessee in 2001.

Justice Haynes is making his own name. As a junior in high school, he scored 31 total touchdowns and ran for an incredible 2,475 yards.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back was also considering USC and Ohio State. Justice Haynes has committed to the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. Haynes received his scholarship offer from UGA in Oct. 2020.

Now, Kirby Smart and Georgia football will have to look for another running back to commit to the program in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs are an attractive destination for running backs, but need to find a new top target in the rising senior class or can try to flip Haynes.

Haynes announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via Twitter:

More!