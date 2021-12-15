UGA legacy Drew Bobo signs with Georgia

On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs added a commitment from UGA legacy Drew Bobo. On Wednesday, Bobo put pen to paper and officially became a Georgia Bulldog.

An offensive tackle, Bobo plays high school football for Auburn High School in Auburn, Alabama. Bobo flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 13.

Bobo is ranked as a three-star offensive tackle recruit. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 55 offensive tackle in the country. Bobo is rated as the No. 637 recruit in the class of 2020.

Bobo is the son of Mike Bobo, who coached with Auburn in 2021, but was fired following Auburn’s loss to Alabama. Mike Bobo is a former Georgia quarterback and served as UGA’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach throughout the Mark Richt era.

Bobo had scholarship offers from Auburn, UGA, Virginia, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and more.