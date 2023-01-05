UGA kicker Jack Podlesny accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs kicker Jack Podlesny, who has already accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Will Podlesny play in both events? It is completely feasible for the senior kicker to participate in both postseason all-star games.

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2023. Orlando, Florida, hosts the 2023 Hula Bowl, which will be played at noon ET on Jan. 14.

Entering the national championship, Podlesny is 25 of 30 on field goal attempts. The senior kicker is perfect on extra points throughout his career at Georgia. Podlesny has served as Georgia’s primary kicker for the last three seasons.

Podlesny was named as the 2022 SEC special teams player of the year.

Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Jack Podlesny celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Syndication: The Enquirer

Podlesny accepting a pair of postseason invitations means that he is expected to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Georgia will likely look to Jared Zirkel to handle the kicking duties for the 2023 college football season.

Podlesny could be one of the only kickers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Zirkel, a redshirt sophomore, will face competition from incoming freshman Peyton Woodring, who is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the class of 2023.

