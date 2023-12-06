UGA kicker enters transfer portal, plans to play in Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs kicker Jared Zirkel is entering the transfer portal. Zirkel is the seventh Georgia player to enter the portal. Zirkel still plans to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

The junior kicker handled kickoff duties for the Bulldogs in 2023. Zirkel did not attempt a field goal this season. He lost the starting role behind true freshman Peyton Woodring, so it is hard to blame Zirkel for wanting to transfer. He’s good enough to be a starting kicker at a Power Five school.

Zirkel had 62 touchbacks on 95 kickoffs in 2023. He kicked three kickoffs out of bounds. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound kicker made his only career field goal in 2022, when he hit a 21-yard attempt.

Jared Zirkel will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his intentions to transfer from Georgia football via social media:

Zirkel notes that he is hoping to move closer to home in Texas. We wish him the best of luck at his new home.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire