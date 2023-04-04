UGA’s Kelee Ringo opens up his predraft process, pro comparison

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo has been training with former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Sherman is a very knowledgeable and well-respected former NFL player. He compares Kelee Ringo to former LSU Tigers star cornerback Patrick Peterson.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Patrick Peterson with the No. 5 pick of the 2011 NFL draft. Peterson, who is still in the NFL after 12 seasons, has 34 career interceptions. Kelee Ringo would take a long, successful NFL career like that in a heartbeat.

In an interview with “Good Morning Football”, Kelee Ringo also noted that he has been training with Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf. Ringo is originally form Tacoma, Washington, so it makes sense that he is training with some of the local NFL players.

Kelee Ringo notes that Kirby Smart tries to hold the Georgia football program to a very high standard, which should help him be ready to compete in the NFL.

The most important play in Ringo’s college football career, a pick-six against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game, cemented his legacy as an all-time great Georgia Bulldog. Now, Ringo ready for the next step of his football career. He is expected to be an early selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ringo put together a strong performance at the 2023 NFL combine. The Georgia defensive back posted an official 4.36 second 40-yard dash, which was one of the fastest times of any player at the NFL combine. Ringo also posted a solid 33.5-inch vertical jump.

“I definitely know the sky’s the limit.” 2x @GeorgiaFootball National Champion @KeleeRingo wakes up with @gmfb to discuss his goals heading into the Draft. 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Qn5eEiDpKp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 3, 2023

