UGA-Georgia Tech series history

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Athens, Georgia, for the first time since 2018. The 2020 edition of Georgia-Georgia Tech was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Georgia Tech began Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate with a decent record, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled against Georgia recently. Georgia has outscored Georgia Tech 97-7 in the last two meetings between the rivals.

Georgia enters the 2022 edition of the in-state rivalry as the top-ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and likely headed for the College Football Playoff unless Georgia falls to Georgia Tech or LSU.

2021: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Georgia bullied Georgia Tech in a 45-0 win in Atlanta during the 2021 college football season. Georgia’s win made it so Georgia Tech finished the season being outscored 100-0 in its final two games.

Stetson Bennett threw four touchdowns in Georgia’s dominant win. Additionally, Brock Bowers scored a pair of touchdowns.

2019: Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia dominated Georgia Tech and head coach Geoff Collins, who went 0-2 against the Bulldogs, back in 2019. Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift, and more helped the Dawgs win 52-7 over Tech in 2019. Georgia Tech has suffered from some serious growing pains since departing from the triple-option offense.

Georgia's recent dominance

Georgia football has lost just three games against Georgia Tech since 2000. The Yellow Jackets’ last win in Atlanta was back in 1999. However, Georgia Tech’s three victories have all been painful loses for Georgia. Tech won close games in 2008, 2014, and 2016.

Kirby Smart and Georgia lose to Tech in 2016

Georgia Tech won at Georgia in 2016. The Jackets scored two late touchdowns to stun the Dawgs.

Kirby Smart’s first game as head coach in the rivalry was a loss to Tech. Smart and Georgia have dominated Georgia Tech on the recruiting trail and on the field since 2016.

All-time series edge?

Georgia owns the all-times series lead over Georgia Tech. Georgia has 69 wins, 39 loses, and five ties in the 113 game series history. How will the 114th edition of Georgia-Georgia Tech go? Georgia is heavily favored.

