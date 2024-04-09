UGA forward, former 3-star recruit enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs freshman forward Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Bulldogs. Jordan did not see the court for the Bulldogs in 2023-2024. Jordan is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Georgia head coach Mike White noted that injuries hampered Jordan’s first year in Athens and was a big reason why he did not play. Jordan played high school basketball for Norcross High School in Norcross, Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward redshirted during the 2023-2024 season and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining should he elect to transfer to a new school.

Jordan is Georgia’s fifth player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Justin Hill, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Jalen Deloach in entering the portal since the season ended. Assuming all five of these players transfer, Georgia will have seven open roster slots for the 2024-2025 season.

