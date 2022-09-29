UGA football vs. Missouri: Kickoff time, TV channel, betting line & more

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates a touchdown as Georgia takes on Kent State at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Sept 24th, 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

What time do the Georgia Bulldogs play the Missouri Tigers?

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct.1 , 2022

Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo. (Capacity 62,621)

Where can I watch the Georgia Bulldogs play Missouri on TV?

Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (sideline) will have the call on the SEC Network, That’s 611 on DirecTV and 404 on Dish. On Spectrum cable it is channel 37/811 in Athens and Atlanta.

Streaming options for Georgia-Missouri

Eligible subscribers can stream the broadcast via the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch

Radio for Georgia vs. Missouri

Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst) and D.J. Shockley (sideline) will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com. It can be heard on SiriusXM channel 192.

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Tuesday, Georgia is a 28 1/2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under is 54.5

The money line is Georgia -5000 and Missouri +1300

Series history

Georgia leads 10-1. Georgia won 43-6 in the last meeting in 2001 in Athens. Georgia's only loss in the series was 41-26 in 2013 in Athens.

