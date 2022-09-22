UGA football vs. Kent State: Kickoff time, how to stream, betting line & more

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) rushes behind the blocking of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday in a nonconference matchup. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

What time do the Georgia Bulldogs play the Kent State Golden Flashes?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept.24, 2022

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.. (Capacity 92,746)

Where can I watch UGA play Kent State?

Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play) Matt Stinchcomb ( analyst) and Tera Talmadge (sideline) will have the call on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Streaming options for Georgia-Kent State

Eligible subscribers can stream the broadcast via the ESPN app or at espn.com/watch

Radio for Georgia vs. Kent State

Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst) and D.J. Shockley (sideline) will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com. It can be heard on SiriusXM channel 137 or 190..

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Wednesday, Georgia is a 45 1/2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under is 61 1/2.

No money line is listed.

Series history

Georgia leads 1-0. The Bulldogs won 56-3 to open the 1998 season. Champ Bailey caught a 40-yard TD pass on the first play and started on offense, defense and special teams. Georgia had 566 yards of total offense.

