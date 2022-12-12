UGA football Twitter reacts to Heisman Trophy award ceremony

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the highest of any Georgia Bulldog in the Heisman Trophy voting since running back Garrison Hearst finished third in 1992.

Bennett finished fourth behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (third), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (second), and USC quarterback Caleb Williams (first). Williams is the only Heisman finalist that won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff.

Stetson Bennett put together another remarkable regular season and helped Georgia win a SEC championship after winning the national championship. Bennett and Georgia aren’t done yet. The Bulldogs face C.J. Stroud and Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Heisman Trophy ceremony:

Stetson Bennett looking sharp

Robert Griffin III loves Stetson Bennett's story

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Heisman Trophy.

Is Bennett's Georgia team national championship favorites?

Stetson Bennett was the oldest of the finalists

Herschel Walker congratulates Caleb Williams

Walker and Frank Sinkwich remain Georgia’s only Heisman winners.

USC coach Lincoln Riley churns out Heisman winners

Riley has coached three Heisman winners, but not yet any CFP victories.

Closest vote in recent seasons

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

