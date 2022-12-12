UGA football Twitter reacts to Heisman Trophy award ceremony

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the highest of any Georgia Bulldog in the Heisman Trophy voting since running back Garrison Hearst finished third in 1992.

Bennett finished fourth behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (third), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (second), and USC quarterback Caleb Williams (first). Williams is the only Heisman finalist that won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff.

Stetson Bennett put together another remarkable regular season and helped Georgia win a SEC championship after winning the national championship. Bennett and Georgia aren’t done yet. The Bulldogs face C.J. Stroud and Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Heisman Trophy ceremony:

Stetson Bennett looking sharp

Robert Griffin III loves Stetson Bennett's story

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Heisman Trophy.

Stetson Bennett is one of the COOLEST STORIES in College Football folklore. A walk on who led @GeorgiaFootball to their 1st National Championship in 41 years and could win another. 4 TDs in the SEC Championship showed why they call him The Mailman. He just keeps delivering. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2022

Is Bennett's Georgia team national championship favorites?

Too bad Stetson Bennett won’t have a Heisman winning QB to go up against and destroy in the National Championship! — 🚫🔑LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) December 11, 2022

Proud of you 1 3 we not done yet tho! — JDJ (@JamonJohnsonn) December 11, 2022

Stetson Bennett was the oldest of the finalists

Heisman winner Caleb Williams notes that Stetson Bennett was his player host when Williams visited #UGA. He notes how crazy it is that they are sharing the stage tonight. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 11, 2022

He may not have won, but at least he gave a big eye roll to Steve Spurrier. #G8RH8R #GO42N22 pic.twitter.com/EQoz4pq4VS — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) December 11, 2022

Herschel Walker congratulates Caleb Williams

Walker and Frank Sinkwich remain Georgia’s only Heisman winners.

Congrats to @CALEBcsw Williams! Welcome to the @HeismanTrophy family. God Bless you and all the finalists. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) December 11, 2022

USC coach Lincoln Riley churns out Heisman winners

Lincoln Riley is the first head coach to coach three Heisman winning QBs pic.twitter.com/aJ4WZMXUpX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

Riley has coached three Heisman winners, but not yet any CFP victories.

Closest vote in recent seasons

Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy winning vote total was closest margin in 4 years — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2022

