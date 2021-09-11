UGA football Twitter excited ahead of home opener against UAB

James Morgan
·2 min read
Georgia football is coming off a huge win over a highly ranked Clemson Tigers team. Now, the Dawgs are returning for their Sanford Stadium home-opener to begin 2021 college football season.

Georgia will face the UAB Blazers, who won the Conference USA championship game against Marshall last season. The 3:30 p.m. game will mark the first time Sanford Stadium has held a full-capacity home crowd since the Texas A&M Aggies game on Nov. 23, 2019.

UGA football Twitter is fired up for the Dawgs’ return home. It’s Saturday in Athens!

20 years ago today was Sept. 11, 2001. Remember those who lost their lives.

