UGA football Twitter buzzing for spring game

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in Sanford Stadium for the 2022 spring game. Who will look stronger? The offense or the rebuilt defense?

The Georgia spring game gives fans a taste of football before the season-opening game against Oregon. Bulldog fans are excited to celebrate another Saturday in Athens.

Let’s take a look at key players on Georgia’s Red and Black team rosters and what fans are saying throughout G-Day:

Fans return to Sanford Stadium

Georgia fans are back in Sanford Stadium for the first time since the 2021 national championship celebration. Bulldog fans are some of the most loyal fans in the country and overcame some rain to have fun on a spring Saturday.

A little early rain won't dampen our mood. pic.twitter.com/0h9Upzaf15 — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 16, 2022

Georgia's starting offense: Black team

Georgia football’s Black team is composed of the starting offense and third-string offense. Here are some notable offensive players on the Black team (per Athens Banner-Herald):

QB Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff, Jackson Muschamp RB Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh OL: Warren Ericson, Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran-Gragner, Warren McClendon, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, Chad Lindberg WR: AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, C,J. Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, TE: Arik Gilbert, Brett Seither

Georgia's starting defense: Red team

Georgia football’s Red team is composed of the starting defense and third-string defense. Here are some notable defensive players on the Red team (per Athens Banner-Herald):

DL: Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, Tymon Mitchell Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Zion Logue ILB: Trezmen Marshall, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, OLB: Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss DB: Kamari Lassiter, Kelee Ringo, David Daniel-Sisavanh, Dan Jackson, William Poole

Story continues

Black team defense

The Georgia Black team defense is primarily made up of second-string players. The most interesting positions to watch on the Black team defense are linebacker and defensive back. Here is the Black team defense (per Athens Banner-Herald):

DL: Nazir Stackhouse, Jonathan Jefferson, Warren Brinson ILB: Xavian Sorey, Jalon Walker, Terrell Foster OLB: MJ Sherman, Luke Collins DB: Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, JaCorey Thomas, Javon Bullard

Red team offense

The Georgia Red team offense is composed of second-string players. Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Oscar Delp, and Arian Smith are players to watch on the second team. Below is the Red team offense (per Athens Banner-Herald):

QB: Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Nathan Priestley, Collin Drake RB: Daijun Edwards, Seavaughn Clark OL: Micah Morris, Cameron Kinnie, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Austin Blaske, Jacob Hood, Aliou Bah, Earnest Greene III, Griffin Scroggs TE: Oscar Delp, Cade Brock, Davis Day WR: Dom Blaylock, Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, De’Nylon Morrissette, Steven Peterson.

Georgia fans are out in numbers despite the early rain

It’s a great day to be a Georgia fan. The Bulldogs are battling some injuries, but the spring game provides a great glimpse into the future of the team.

SATURDAY in ATHENS ‼️ Can I get a Go Dawgs? 🎥: @jc_shelton_ pic.twitter.com/Bu2yfzCS5W — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) April 16, 2022

UGA fans prepare for a taste of Georgia football

Rain is gone! Great Day for some Georgia football! Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/6IIsvZWmci — Eddie Moyer (@emGADAWG60) April 16, 2022

1

1