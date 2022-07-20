UGA football Twitter buzzing during SEC media days

Georgia Bulldog fans, media, players and coaches have a lot to say heading into the 2022 college football season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear this year’s edition of the Dawgs still have to prove themselves.

Georgia football’s player representatives for the event are linebacker Nolan Smith, quarterback Stetson Bennett and center Sedrick Van Pran. The players are all happy to win a national championship, but it is a new season and none of Georgia’s freshmen have won a game yet.

Here are some of the top quotes and moments as the Bulldogs took the podium at SEC media days:

Kirby Smart: Georgia football will be the hunters, not the hunted

"This program was built to be here for a long time. … We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia." No complacency in the national champs 💪 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/lzUtgbZTdT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2022

Georgia football has more talent than almost all of its opponents. Some teams will have special motivation when facing the defending national champions, but Georgia will be very motivated most games. One regular-season loss could mean missing the College Football Playoff, so the Dawgs will not take many opponents lightly.

Higher expectations following a championship?

Georgia coach Kirby Smart emphasized the Bulldogs are always working on the next thing and are not worrying about championship expectations. To be the best, you have to work.

Stetson Bennett disrespect continues

.@BenjaminSWatson says put some respect on Stetson Bennett's name 😤 @GeorgiaFootball "When is or will Stetson Bennett ever get the respect he deserves as an SEC quarterback?" pic.twitter.com/CnMG73gIEW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2022

Stetson Bennett won the 2021 national championship with an impressive performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bennett has been disrespected despite winning a championship and posting a 86.7 QBR during last season. Preseason lists frequently ignore or underrate Bennett.

Kirby Smart likes Stetson Bennett's doubters

A little bit of extra motivation does not hurt anyone.

Kirby with a little swag in his voice, has a nice mic drop moment here.” #SECMD22 https://t.co/NFiSZSbbia — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) July 20, 2022

Nolan Smith makes funny opening remark

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith is returning for another chance at a national championship. Smith had a simple, but funny opening statement at SEC media days.

Ever since January, when I ask @LoganMBooker how he is doing, he has been doing this pic.twitter.com/3FQKOuWqU1 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) July 20, 2022

Defensive end Marlin Dean is no longer with the team

Kirby Smart did confirm that pass rusher Marlin Dean is no longer with the team.

Defensive lineman Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia football team, Kirby Smart confirmed on Wednesday, saying he could not go further. (A source said it is academically-related.) Dean was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class who appeared in one game last season. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) July 20, 2022

Kirby Smart on Georgia football's name, image and likeness deals

Kirby Smart says Georgia has 95 players right now on its roster with NIL deals. Says Brock Bowers, Jordan Davis and Kelee Ringo were some of the highest paid players at their position last years. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 20, 2022

Winning the national championship certainly helped the cause for some of these NIL deals.

