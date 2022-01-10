UGA football Twitter amped up ahead of national championship

Georgia football fans are fired up ahead of the national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The game will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 and will be televised on ESPN. Chris Fowler, (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (sideline) and Marty Smith (sideline) are the commentators for the big game.

Georgia football Twitter is buzzing ahead of the game:

Georgia football has a chance to win first title since 1980

WELCOME TO GAMEDAY. IT’S FOR EVERYTHING TONIGHT MEN. BRING IT HOME FOR THE CITY @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/LflXZSvrA3 — blakejmorgan (@blakejmorgan) January 10, 2022

What does gameday schedule look like for the national championship?

Former Georgia football player Jeb Blazevich showed fans across the country an example of what players would be doing before the national title game.

In case anyone is wondering: this is what the Gameday schedule looks like before the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/68x6I2fiT9 — Jeb Blazevich (@JebBlazevich) January 10, 2022

Georgia versus Alabama: Dawgs try to reverse history

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost seven straight games against Alabama. Several of UGA’s losses to the Crimson Tide have cost the Dawgs a shot at a national championship. Georgia fans know to come into this game with tempered expectations, but what if they win it all?

Many former UGA players are attending the game

On the way to Indy….turn me up!!!! @GeorgiaFootball — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) January 10, 2022

The stage is set

Scenes from Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/GwCdv8UL86 — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) January 10, 2022

Kirby Smart, UGA gets another shot at Alabama

GAMEDAY… DO IT FOR THEM❤️🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/KBsm7pwlUE — savannah jones (@sav_katherine) January 10, 2022

