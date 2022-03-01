UGA football in top schools for sixth-ranked RB Treyaun Webb

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for class of 2023 running back Treyaun Webb. Webb was previously committed to Georgia in Nov. 2019, then later change his commitment to Oklahoma. Webb decommitted from the Sooners in Dec. 2021.

He decommitted from Oklahoma after Lincoln Riley’s shocking decision to accept the head coaching at USC. Webb plays football at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He has won a pair of state championships throughout his impressive high school career.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete mostly plays running back and wide receiver. On film, Webb shows prowess as a pass blocker, bounces off attempted tackles and displays good hands.

Trinity Christian’s Treyaun Webb in the Class 2A State Championship game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

Webb is ranked No. 109 overall in his class and is one of the top prospects in Florida. He ranked as the No. 6 class of 2023 running back.

The four-star running back recruit named his top 11 schools via Twitter:

Webb plans to narrow his list down to five schools and will visit them this summer. The class of 2023 running back ranks Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Baylor, UCF, Iowa, and Tennessee as his top schools.

Narrowing Down To 5 Schools , Those 5 Schools Will Get my Officials In The Summer , I Will Make A Decision Before My Senior Year… — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 14, 2022

Treyaun Webb is projected to commit to Georgia.

