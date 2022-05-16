UGA football in top schools for 5-star DL James Smith

Five-star defensive lineman James Smith is likely going to play college football with four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw, who is his high school teammate. The Georgia Bulldogs are in the mix for both recruits.

Both players are very talented and are members of the class of 2023. The dynamic duo plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

James Smith considers his top 11 schools to be Alabama, Jackson State, Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, USC, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama State. Smith’s list of top schools only has one different program (Jackson State) than Russaw’s top 11.

The duo has to be impressed with Georgia’s defensive dominance throughout the 2021 college football season and the Bulldogs’ historic 2022 NFL draft. Despite Georgia’s momentum, it will be tough to convince Smith and Russaw to leave Alabama. The Crimson Tide are extremely adept at recruiting the best prospects in Alabama.

James Smith is the top rated recruit in Alabama and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman is the No. 15 recruit in his class.

Chad Simmons of ON3 has the scoop as the duo named their top schools via Twitter:

NEW: Five-star teammates at @Carver_FB, @JaquaviousRuss1 and @BigKong57 name their favorites. There is one school different on their lists. They are likely to sign with the same school and they give the latest: https://t.co/UERuKA1Sp5 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/aXFRbK9t36 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 8, 2022

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have secured commitments from nine recruits in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have one commitment from a defensive lineman, Seven Cloud.

