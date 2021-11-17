UGA football in top schools for 4-star CB Justyn Rhett
Four-star cornerback recruit Justyn Rhett has named his top-five schools. Rhett plays football for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He received a scholarship offer from Georgia football over the summer.
Rhett is ranked the No. 8 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player in Nevada in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back visited UGA in June of 2021.
The four-star cornerback puts Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Oklahoma in his top schools. Justyn Rhett named his top five via Twitter:
Top Five @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/JgPHjOUKOT
— J (@JU5TYN) November 17, 2021
Rhett holds numerous scholarship offers from top other top college programs like Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State and Georgia.
Rhett trimmed Oregon, Michigan, Texas A&M, USC, FSU, and LSU from the top schools he released on Oct. 24.
