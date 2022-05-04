UGA football in top schools for 4-star Daylen Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top eight schools for four-star defensive back recruit Daylen Austin, who is a member of the class of 2023. The rising senior plays high school football for Long Beach Poly in Long Beach, California.

Austin puts Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, USC, and Penn State in his list of top schools. Where will he play college football?

Daylen Austin is ranked the No. 16 cornerback recruit in the class of 2023. The four-star is a top 150 prospect. The Georgia Bulldogs were the first SEC college football program to offer Austin a scholarship in April 2021.

The Long Beach Poly star has good size and is one of the best recruits in the talented state of California. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back has recently visited USC, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, and LSU.

On film, Austin sticks closely to his wide receivers and waits to make a play on the football. The four-star prospect isn’t afraid to help out in run support.

Daylen Austin named his top schools via his Twitter account:

