UGA football in top schools for 4-star Robby Washington

Four-star class of 2023 athlete Robby Washington has ranked the Georgia Bulldogs among his top schools.

Washington is an athlete, who is likely to play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. The four-star plays high school football for Killian High School in Miami, Florida.

Robby Washington is 5-foot-10 and weighs 170-pounds. Killian High School is off to an excellent start to the 2021 football season.

The Miami area prospect says his recruitment remains open. Washington excels at getting separation when running routes. Washington is capable of returning kicks and shows impressive quickness on film.

Will any team be able to pry him away from the hometown Miami Hurricanes?

Washington announced his top 12 schools via his Twitter account:

I would like to thank all the coaches that believe in me , This is my top 12 @RileyElite3 @_Elite3 @CoachDgip with that being said recruitment is still open 🗣 @Andrew_Ivins @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/6ZOzecxS7z — Robby Washington (@RobbyWashingt10) October 31, 2021

Robby Washington puts Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Auburn, FSU, Florida, NC State, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and LSU in his top schools.

