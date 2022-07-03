UGA football in top schools for 4-star Kansas City edge rusher

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for four-star class of 2023 edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore.

Adepoju Adebawore plays high school football for North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Per 247Sports, Adebawore is favored to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners. The four-star edge rusher plans to make a decision soon.

Adepoju Adebawore’s top five schools are Georgia, Northwestern, Oklahoma, LSU and Missouri. He has committed to playing in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

The North Kansas City standout has taken recent official visits to Northwestern and Oklahoma. Adebawore visited Georgia in April.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound pass rusher is ranked as a top 100 recruit in the rising senior class and is the No. 5 player in Missouri. Adebawore is the No. 12 edge rusher in the country.

Adepoju’s brother, Adetomiwa Adebawore, plays football for Northwestern and has 7.5 career sacks over his three seasons with the Wildcats. The duo could play together for the 2023 college football season.

The talented edge rusher named his top five schools via his Twitter account:

More Football!