UGA football in top schools 2023 4-star WR, former UGA commit

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. Sorey, a former Georgia commit, is a member of the class of 2023 and is the No. 17 wide receiver in his class. Sorey is considered a four-star recruit and the 108th overall prospect.

Sorey is a talented football player for Chipley High School in Chipley, Florida. He previously played at Graceville High School in Graceville, Florida.

Sorey is a three-sport athlete who plays football, track and basketball. Georgia losing wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton to LSU certainly hurt the Bulldogs in their recruitment for the four-star wide receiver and contributed to Sorey decommitting from the program.

Chipley star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey during a football game played at Baker. Syndication: Northwest Florida Daily News / Michael Snyder

Daquayvious’s talented cousin, Xavian Sorey, a four-star class of 2021 linebacker, is a rising sophomore the University of Georgia. Kirby Smart still hopes the duo will play together in college.

The younger Sorey has received recruiting interest from some of the top schools in the country. The four-star receiver considers Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, South Carolina and Auburn to be his top eight schools.

Sorey started for the varsity football team as an eighth-grader. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver shows impressive ability to track the ball in his highlights. Sorey is a solid route runner and is great at gaining separation at the high school level.

Sorey announced his top schools via his Twitter account:

