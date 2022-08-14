UGA football in top group for 5-star James Smith

Five-star defensive lineman James Smith is planning to play college football with five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw, who is his high school teammate. Both recruits named Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Alabama State, and Ohio State to their top six schools.

Both players are highly-ranked members of the class of 2023. The dynamic defensive duo plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

James Smith is the top rated recruit in Alabama and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman is the No. 13 recruit in his class.

Carver’s James Smith plays running lanes during a spring game between Carver and Jeff Davis in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by The Montgomery Advertiser/Jake Crandall

James Smith is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country. A commitment from the duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw could push Alabama, Georgia, or Ohio State to have the top recruiting class in the country.

The Carver standout also plays basketball.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have commitments from two defensive linemen in the class of of 2023 in Seven Cloud and Jamaal Jarrett.

The five-star defensive lineman named his top schools via Twitter:

