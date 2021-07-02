UGA football in top group for 4-star Joenel Aguero

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for athlete Joenel Aguero. The University of Georgia offered Aguero a scholarship in Feb. 2021.

Aguero is rated a four-star prospect. He plays and practices against strong competition at IMG Academy. Kirby Smart and Georgia have offered numerous IMG Academy prospects this recruiting cycle.

Aguero will play in the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior season.

Aguero is a member of the class of 2023, so he’s a rising junior in high school. Before joining IMG Academy this year, Aguero played football for St. John’s Prep.

Aguero is ranked as the No. 38 recruit in his class and is rated as the No. 5 athlete. The four-star recruit’s offers include Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and USC.

The prized IMG Academy recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

Blessed to have these opportunities ( recruitment 100% open ) @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/HniWwFTdZN — Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33) July 2, 2021

Georgia, Penn State, Texas, FSU, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Boston College, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma form Aguero’s loaded top 12.

Aguero recently visited Georgia, Alabama, FSU, Ohio State and Florida. Here’s a photo from his visit to Georgia:

List