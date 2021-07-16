UGA football in top 8 for tall 4-star OT
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top eight schools for four-star offensive tackle prospect Bo Hughley. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman has an impressive frame.
Hughley will look to add some weight before playing in major college football. Fortunately, the class of 2023 offensive tackle has a few years to add to his frame. It’s no secret that the Georgia Bulldogs and offensive line coach Matt Luke love big, powerful offensive linemen.
The four-star offensive tackle plays for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Johnathan “Bo” Hughley is ranked as the No. 67 prospect in his class and the No. 6 offensive tackle.
Hughley announced his top eight of Georgia, FSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami, UCF, Auburn, and Georgia Tech via his Twitter account:
i’m truly blessed #justfornow😁 pic.twitter.com/AskIx28lAD
— johnathan “Bo” Hughley (@BoHughley) July 15, 2021
The tall offensive tackle indicates that his recruitment is still open.
