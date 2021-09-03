UGA football in top 5 for Denzel Moore

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top five schools for class of 2023 recruit Denzel Moore.

Moore is an unranked linebacker prospect, who plays high school football for Central Gwinnett in Suwanee, Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound edge rusher is an in-state recruit to keep an eye on.

Kirby Smart, linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning are among the top coaches in the country and recruiting top linebacker talent. Will Moore be the next talented linebacker to commit to the Georgia football program?

Moore previously committed to the Indiana Hoosiers football program in March, but he backed off his decision several months later. Interestingly, the Central Gwinnett star did not include Indiana in his top five.

Denzel Moore named his top five schools via his Twitter account:

The unrated edge rusher puts Georgia, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Kentucky in his top schools.

Moore took a visit to the University of Georgia in June. Moore liked what he saw in Athens.

