UGA football spring game tickets, pregame information

Georgia’s annual G-Day spring football scrimmage will be on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Weather in Athens, Georgia, is projected to be about 70 degrees and sunny for the contest. The spring game will be televised on SEC Network+ for those unable to attend the event in person.

Fans will be able to enter Sanford Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Georgia will play an alumni flag football game at 10:45 a.m. Georgia will hold the Dawg Walk at 11:50 a.m.

Ticket prices for G-Day are $5. Tickets remain available, for sale, for the general public. Students are able to request tickets as well. Stadium concessions will be open.

Georgia football will have a lot of fresh talent for fans to watch this spring. The Bulldogs have 22 early enrollees and six transfers that are learning Georgia’s culture and system this spring. Seven additional players will join the Bulldogs over the summer.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously shared what his goal for the Dawgs this spring.

“Goal of spring for me would be to expand our roster of winning football players. What defines above the line and below the line is can you play winning football? We’ve probably got 30 or 40 guys that have proven that. We’ve got another 30 or 40 that have to prove that to get the team we need to have ready to go play the schedule we have,” said Smart.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has looked strong for the Bulldogs this spring. He has a bunch of new weapons that should see a lot of action in Georgia’s spring game. G-Day will also be a big game for many different freshmen to make their debut in front of fans in Sanford Stadium. Georgia signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

