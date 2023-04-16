UGA football spring game highlights

Georgia football fans filled up much of Sanford Stadium on a sunny April day in Athens, Georgia, for Georgia’s 2023 spring game. The Red Team defeated the Black Team, 31-26, in G-Day.

April 15 was a day of celebration in Athens. The 2022 team received championship rings. Additionally, Brock Bowers received the Mackey Award. Last, but certainly not least, a new Uga was collared.

Georgia’s starting offense made up the Red Team. The Black Team, which got off to a slow start, was composed of the first-team defense. Georgia’s offensive units won the first half, but the defense bounced back and outperformed the offense in the second half.

The Red Team’s Carson Beck looked the sharpest of any quarterback. Beck connected with Brock Bowers on a nice play and looked poised in the pocket. The starting offensive line did an excellent job of pass blocking for Beck. Beck may have the edge on the starting quarterback role, but there’s still a long ways to go before the regular season starts in September.

Defensive back Tykee Smith, wide receiver Arian Smith, defensive lineman Jordan Hall, and cornerback Daylen Everette all had nice afternoons for the Dawgs.

Let’s take a look at highlights from the 2023 G-Day spring game:

Carson Beck finds Brock Bowers

Carson Beck connected with Brock Bowers on a wheel route in the first quarter. Arian Smith used his speed to get to the edge and score a touchdown a few plays later.

1️⃣9️⃣ 🆚 1️⃣9️⃣ Carson Beck with a nifty touch pass to Brock Bowers. Darris Smith was in coverage. pic.twitter.com/GPpiG6q9u5 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) April 15, 2023

Beck hits Ladd McConkey for big gain

Black Team pushes Jackson Meeks into end zone

Championship effort from the Georgia here:

2022 team gets championship rings

Tykee Smith makes acrobatic interception

Raylen Wilson's opportunistic pick-six

Wilson’s pick-six essentially wrapped things up for the Red Team.

Arian Smith's touchdowns

