UGA football social media reacts to College Football Playoff ranking

James Morgan
·3 min read
The College Football Playoff rankings are out ahead of Week 10. The back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs check in as the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia football is ranked behind the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State’s wins over Notre Dame, Penn State, and Wisconsin give the Buckeyes the edge over the Bulldogs.

No. 2 Georgia will have opportunities to play tougher opponents over the next several weeks starting in Week 10 against No. 12 Missouri. After Georgia, the selection committee ranks Michigan as the nation’s No. 3 team, Florida State at No. 4, and the Washington Huskies as No. 5.

How did Georgia football social media react to the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings?

Comparing CFP rankings to AP Poll

UGA faces several ranked opponents ahead

Ohio State ranked No. 1: Aaron murray reacts

Committee gives UGA motivation for the Missouri game

No love for Group of Five

Georgia is in a good position

Rankings this time of year don't matter

How a 12 team CFP would look now

Is the committee biased for or against Georgia?

They probably aren’t biased either way.

Ohio State's best win has not looked good

Penn State had a bad performance against Indiana, but pulled out a win in Week 9.

Where SEC teams are in the CFP rankings

Big picture look at the rankings

Full CFP rankings

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire