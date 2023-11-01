UGA football social media reacts to College Football Playoff ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are out ahead of Week 10. The back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs check in as the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia football is ranked behind the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State’s wins over Notre Dame, Penn State, and Wisconsin give the Buckeyes the edge over the Bulldogs.

No. 2 Georgia will have opportunities to play tougher opponents over the next several weeks starting in Week 10 against No. 12 Missouri. After Georgia, the selection committee ranks Michigan as the nation’s No. 3 team, Florida State at No. 4, and the Washington Huskies as No. 5.

How did Georgia football social media react to the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings?

Comparing CFP rankings to AP Poll

Relative to the AP Poll, the CFP:

NR by AP: OKST

+4: USC

+2: KSU, TENN, LOU, MIZ, OSU

+1: UCLA, MISS, OU

Even: UTAH, ORST, BAMA, TEX, ORE, WASH, FSU

-1: LSU, MICH, UGA

-2: PSU

-3: TULN, ND

-8: AF

(NR by CFP): JMU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2023

UGA faces several ranked opponents ahead

Georgia debuts at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff committee rankings of the year. Bulldogs will face No. 12 Missouri on Saturday. Ole Miss, next week's opponent, is No. 10. Tennessee is No. 17 — Jed May (@JedMay_) October 31, 2023

Ohio State ranked No. 1: Aaron murray reacts

OSU at 1! I don’t hate it. They are not the best team but the committee let’s us know they will base it off strength of schedule UGA wins next couple weeks you will see that change — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 31, 2023

Committee gives UGA motivation for the Missouri game

#Georgia starts out at No.2 in the initial #CFB playoff rankings. #GoDawgs

Or basically “7-5”. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) October 31, 2023

No love for Group of Five

Sorry lol, it was 6-2 Oklahoma State with a 33-7 loss to South Alabama. https://t.co/SVNyv0plrf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 31, 2023

Georgia is in a good position

Could not have asked for a better opening ranking. #GoDawgs — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) October 31, 2023

Rankings this time of year don't matter

I’m okay with being #2 in October as long as we’re #1 in January. GO DAWGS. — Ashley Andersen (@Ashncoll) October 31, 2023

How a 12 team CFP would look now

One year from now, the first 12-team bracket for the @CFBPlayoff. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/5WrSXgYFRD — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) October 31, 2023

Is the committee biased for or against Georgia?

The anti-UGA Deep State is right in front of us pic.twitter.com/AoIKL5No4a — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 31, 2023

They probably aren’t biased either way.

Ohio State's best win has not looked good

Ohio State at No. 1 because of a big win over overrated Penn State. Kirby is happy I am sure. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) October 31, 2023

Penn State had a bad performance against Indiana, but pulled out a win in Week 9.

Where SEC teams are in the CFP rankings

Big picture look at the rankings

The first CFP rankings were largely record based:

1-5. Undefeated P5s

6-13. 1-loss P5s

14-23. All 2-loss P5s except Iowa, Miami, UNC, and Rutgers

24-25. 2 G5 teams to pretend they care — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2023

Full CFP rankings

THE FIRST CFP RANKINGS OF THE SEASON ARE HERE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qQVXIFvamL — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

